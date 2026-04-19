TMC Challenges BJP's Alleged Intimidation Over I-PAC Operations

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed as baseless reports that political consultancy firm I-PAC had suspended its operations in West Bengal. Accusations have been leveled at the BJP-led central government for allegedly plotting to disrupt the TMC's campaign efforts through intimidation tactics.

Following media reports that I-PAC directed its employees to cease work temporarily, TMC issued a statement affirming the consultancy's continued engagement with their campaign. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emphatically responded, promising to absorb any displaced I-PAC employees into the TMC.

Amidst increasing political and legal tension, including I-PAC's involvement in alleged coal smuggling, the TMC accused central agencies of exacerbating pressures on the consultancy. The situation further complicates as the matter is under Supreme Court consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)