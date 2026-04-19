Government's Unyielding Commitment to Women's Reservation and Combating Corruption
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress and DMK for blocking the Women's Reservation Act. He assured BJP's dedication to implementing 33% women's reservation, despite opposition. Highlighting DMK's corruption, Singh urged voters in Tamil Nadu to choose NDA. Promises included tackling corruption, supporting religious faith, and addressing illicit liquor issues.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress and DMK for their roles in the defeat of the Women's Reservation Act amendment bill. Speaking at a rally in Tenkasi district, Singh assured voters of the BJP's unwavering commitment to implementing the 33% reservation for women, emphasizing that 'no power in the world can stop us.'
Singh also launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, accusing it of deep-rooted corruption, highlighted by the 'TASMAC scam.' He urged voters to 'give it a farewell,' highlighting how central probe agencies are eyeing Tamil Nadu ministers. The BJP leader stressed the need for transparency and accountability in governance.
Touching on cultural issues, Singh criticized the DMK's handling of religious traditions and promised to rectify these if the NDA comes to power. Furthermore, he pledged to combat the widespread issue of illicit liquor by establishing local units to tackle this menace effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Women's Reservation Act
- BJP
- DMK
- Congress
- corruption
- Tamil Nadu
- Rajnath Singh
- NDA
- reservation
- Tenkasi
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