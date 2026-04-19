Congress Slams BJP's Delayed Tactic: Women's Quota as Political Tool

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir has launched a scathing attack against the BJP, accusing it of using women's reservation as a facade for institutional manipulation. The BJP has failed to pass the women's reservation bill, a move perceived as a political tactic rather than genuine empowerment.

Namrta Sharma, a Congress spokesperson, highlighted the 33% reservation for women as a national consensus but contended that the BJP linked it to the census and delimitation, delaying its enactment. She criticizes this linkage, calling it a facade to alter parliamentary representation in their favor.

The Congress maintains that this not only affects women's rights but also disturbs federal balance. The BJP's failure to pass the bill in the Lok Sabha is seen as a political win for the opposition, reinforcing democratic accountability and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)