Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP's Delayed Tactic: Women's Quota as Political Tool

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress criticized the BJP for exploiting women's reservation as a political tool, accusing them of delaying its implementation by linking it to delimitation. Congress argues the move manipulates democratic processes, turning a vital issue into campaign rhetoric rather than a constitutional promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:45 IST
Congress Slams BJP's Delayed Tactic: Women's Quota as Political Tool
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir has launched a scathing attack against the BJP, accusing it of using women's reservation as a facade for institutional manipulation. The BJP has failed to pass the women's reservation bill, a move perceived as a political tactic rather than genuine empowerment.

Namrta Sharma, a Congress spokesperson, highlighted the 33% reservation for women as a national consensus but contended that the BJP linked it to the census and delimitation, delaying its enactment. She criticizes this linkage, calling it a facade to alter parliamentary representation in their favor.

The Congress maintains that this not only affects women's rights but also disturbs federal balance. The BJP's failure to pass the bill in the Lok Sabha is seen as a political win for the opposition, reinforcing democratic accountability and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

 Global
2
RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

 India
3
Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

 India
4
BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026