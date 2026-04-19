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Child Marriages Thwarted: A Collaborative Effort in Rajasthan

Over a dozen child marriages were prevented in Rajasthan during Akshaya Tritiya by collaborative efforts of an NGO and local administration. Gayatri Seva Sansthan and district authorities stopped several marriages, highlighting the critical role of local officials and adherence to court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:50 IST
Child Marriages Thwarted: A Collaborative Effort in Rajasthan
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In Rajasthan, over a dozen child marriages were successfully thwarted on Akshaya Tritiya, a day traditionally linked to increased child marriages, thanks to the concerted efforts of an NGO and local administration.

The Gayatri Seva Sansthan, alongside district authorities, managed to prevent a total of nine child marriages in Udaipur, six in Dabok, and two each in Pratapgarh and Sikar. This joint intervention emphasizes the importance of local governance and adherence to legal mandates.

Local officials were reminded of their responsibilities by the District Children Welfare Committee and made aware of the Rajasthan High Court's directives holding gram panchayats accountable. As a preventive measure, a boy and a girl involved in these foiled marriages were placed in a shelter home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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