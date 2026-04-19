Unprecedented Synergy: CAPF Chiefs Unite for West Bengal Polls

A historic high-level meeting took place in Kolkata, where chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) convened to strategize the security framework for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. Nearly 200,000 personnel have been deployed to ensure a seamless electoral process.

The meeting, hailed as unprecedented, was followed by a landmark joint leadership summit at the CRPF office in Salt Lake. This collaboration between CAPFs, West Bengal Police, and Election Commission observers seeks to implement an integrated security grid capable of countering potential disruptions during the elections.

CISF DG Praveer Ranjan emphasized the mission's importance: "Our role extends beyond routine security; it is about safeguarding the sanctity of the ballot." The forces aim for a cohesive, disciplined, and technologically advanced approach to protect the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)