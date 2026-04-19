Thrilling Performance by Rinku Singh: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rivals

In an electrifying showdown, the Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 161 runs during their innings, as Rinku Singh led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 53 runs.

The innings saw some early setbacks with quick wickets falling, but steady performances helped stabilize their score.

Bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja, who took two wickets for eight runs, and Jofra Archer, contributed significantly to halting the Knights' momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)