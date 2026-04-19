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Thrilling Performance by Rinku Singh: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rivals

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 161 runs in 19.4 overs against their rivals, with Rinku Singh leading the charge with an unbeaten 53. Despite early wickets, the team managed a competitive total. Notable bowlers included Ravindra Jadeja taking two wickets for just eight runs in three overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:27 IST
Thrilling Performance by Rinku Singh: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rivals
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In an electrifying showdown, the Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 161 runs during their innings, as Rinku Singh led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 53 runs.

The innings saw some early setbacks with quick wickets falling, but steady performances helped stabilize their score.

Bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja, who took two wickets for eight runs, and Jofra Archer, contributed significantly to halting the Knights' momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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