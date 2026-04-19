Drone Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests High-Profile Executives

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made significant arrests in a high-profile bribery case involving drone imports. Bharat Mathur, a Senior Vice President at a major corporation, and Mudavath Devula, associated with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), were taken into custody on allegations of corruption.

The duo faced accusations of demanding illicit payments to expedite approvals for drone imports tied to a private aerospace company. The CBI conducted an undercover operation, culminating in their arrest and the recovery of the Rs 2.5 lakh bribe amount. The incident underscores ongoing issues within aviation regulatory processes.

Following their arrests, the CBI executed searches at various locations in Delhi, leading to the seizure of Rs 37 lakh in cash, gold, and silver coins, along with multiple digital devices. This development highlights CBI's active role in combating high-level corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)