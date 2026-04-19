CBI arrests Bharat Mathur, a senior executive of Reliance Communications in alleged trap case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests Bharat Mathur, a senior executive of Reliance Communications in alleged trap case: Officials.
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