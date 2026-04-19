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Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Missing Child Found Dead, Search Continues

In Maharashtra's Latur district, a seven-year-old boy was found dead after he and his friend went missing. A search continues for the other child. Authorities urge the public to assist by sharing information and avoiding rumors as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Missing Child Found Dead, Search Continues
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Latur district, Maharashtra, where a seven-year-old boy was found dead after he and a friend went missing. The discovery was made hours after they left their homes in Chakur town on Sunday morning without notifying anyone.

Police initiated a search upon being alerted about their disappearance, locating Devansh Mangesh Swami's body near an old house along Chakur-Ujalamb road. Efforts are ongoing to trace Saicharan Dinesh Swami, the missing ten-year-old companion.

Authorities have engaged multiple investigative resources, including a forensic team and police dog squad, to ascertain the boy's cause of death. Meanwhile, citizens are being urged against spreading rumors and encouraged to provide any relevant information to assist with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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