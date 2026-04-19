Influencers Explore Odisha: A Journey Through Heritage and Innovation
A diverse group of social media influencers from 10 Asian countries explored Odisha's rich culture and modern advancements. They engaged with local arts, historical sites, and cutting-edge skill centers. Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha Department of I&PR, the visit showcased the state's heritage and development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A delegation of social media influencers and content creators visited Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from April 16 to 19, delving into the region's rich culture and heritage.
This group of vloggers, lifestyle influencers, and filmmakers from 10 Asian countries explored historical sites like the Khandagiri–Udayagiri Caves, learning about ancient Kalinga and Jain traditions.
They also admired local crafts at the Raghurajpur Heritage Crafts Village and modern skill advancements at the World Skill Center, highlighting Odisha's vibrant culture and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- culture
- heritage
- travel
- influencers
- Bhubaneswar
- arts
- development
- tourism
- traditions
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