Pressure Mounts in the Strait: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

The standoff between the United States and Iran has intensified as a ceasefire expiration approaches. With tensions high, American negotiators are set to meet Iranian counterparts in Pakistan, aiming to ease the ongoing crisis.

The contentious Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, impacting global oil trade as both nations stand firm in their positions. The situation escalates with Iranian forces exercising control and the US maintaining its blockade despite Trump's threats to Iranian infrastructure.

As the diplomatic clock ticks, efforts by intermediaries continue, yet significant differences remain unresolved. The United States and Iran face a critical juncture that could have widespread effects on the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)