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Cruise Ships Navigate Strait of Hormuz Successfully

TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 4 and 5 have passed the Strait of Hormuz, proceeding to the Mediterranean with necessary approvals amid security considerations. The ships now operate with reduced crews, as passengers were already brought home. The cruise operator refrained from providing additional details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:37 IST
Cruise Ships Navigate Strait of Hormuz Successfully

TUI Cruises announced on Sunday that its vessels, Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5, successfully navigated through the potentially hazardous Strait of Hormuz. This passage comes after the company secured necessary approvals from relevant authorities while closely monitoring the regional security situation.

The corporation revealed that, having cleared the crucial maritime passage, the ships are set to continue their journey to the Mediterranean Sea. In their official statement posted on the company website, TUI Cruises emphasized their precautionary approach due to the sensitive conditions in the region.

Both ships are currently operating with reduced crews, as all passengers have previously disembarked and returned home. TUI Cruises opted not to disclose additional operational specifics at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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