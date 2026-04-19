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Navigating Tensions: Indian Tanker's Safe Passage Amidst Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

The Indian-flagged crude tanker Desh Garima safely traversed the Strait of Hormuz amidst regional tensions that forced two other vessels to turn back after being fired upon. New Delhi expressed concerns to Iran, emphasizing the importance of securing the safety of merchant shipping in the global energy artery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:33 IST
Navigating Tensions: Indian Tanker's Safe Passage Amidst Strait of Hormuz Disruptions
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An Indian-flagged crude tanker, Desh Garima, successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz amidst rising tensions that have forced other vessels to return to port after being attacked. The Indian government has expressed its concerns to Iran, highlighting the need for the safe passage of merchant shipping.

The Shipping Corporation of India's vessel is among many caught in the crossfire, with incidents prompting New Delhi's diplomatic efforts to ensure safety. Meanwhile, other vessels were fired at, reflecting escalating scenarios in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy route, handling significant oil and gas flows. Its strategic importance underscores the broader impacts these disruptions have had on global energy prices and supply chain stability.

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