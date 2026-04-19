Navigating Tensions: Indian Tanker's Safe Passage Amidst Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

An Indian-flagged crude tanker, Desh Garima, successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz amidst rising tensions that have forced other vessels to return to port after being attacked. The Indian government has expressed its concerns to Iran, highlighting the need for the safe passage of merchant shipping.

The Shipping Corporation of India's vessel is among many caught in the crossfire, with incidents prompting New Delhi's diplomatic efforts to ensure safety. Meanwhile, other vessels were fired at, reflecting escalating scenarios in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy route, handling significant oil and gas flows. Its strategic importance underscores the broader impacts these disruptions have had on global energy prices and supply chain stability.