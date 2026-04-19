Manipur Erupts: Protests Ignite Over Tragic Bomb Attack
Manipur witnessed widespread protests following a bomb attack that killed two children. Rallies took place across several districts, with clashes reported between protesters and security forces. The All Manipur United Clubs Organisation and others demand action against alleged militants and call for the implementation of the NRC.
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- India
In Manipur, widespread protests erupted following a tragic bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children. The demonstrations took place across multiple districts, including Imphal East and West.
According to police reports, the rallies, organized by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and others, escalated into clashes as protesters confronted security personnel in several areas. Forces resorted to using tear gas to disperse crowds in an effort to maintain order.
Protesters are demanding immediate action against alleged militant groups and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This unrest comes after increasing tensions in the region, further fueled by the recent attack and the fear of continued violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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