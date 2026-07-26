Rescue Efforts Intensify as Vietnamese Ship Sinks in Disputed Waters

A Vietnamese cargo vessel, Khoi Nguyen 18, sank near Fiery Cross Reef in the contested South China Sea, with 62 nationals on board. Rescue operations have successfully recovered 45 people, while 17 remain unaccounted for.

Chinese authorities initially detected a distress signal on Saturday night, prompting the dispatch of rescue ship Nanhai Jiu 115. A life raft carrying 29 individuals was found 38 nautical miles from the reef. Ongoing search efforts involve additional rescue vessels and a helicopter.

The incident has seen cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese teams, highlighting tensions in the disputed Spratly Islands. Both countries claim parts of this strategically significant territory, underscoring the broader sovereignty conflicts in the area.