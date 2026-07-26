Drone Intercept: Romanian F-16 Neutralizes Unauthorised Airspace Intruder

A Romanian F-16 shot down an unauthorized drone in the country's airspace, marking the third such incident in recent days. The defense ministry confirmed that the drone was safely intercepted 12 kilometers northeast of Sulina, within national airspace and above territorial waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 13:42 IST
Drone Intercept: Romanian F-16 Neutralizes Unauthorised Airspace Intruder
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  • Romania

A Romanian F-16 aircraft was involved in a high-stakes mission as it successfully intercepted and shot down a drone that breached the country's airspace without permission, the defense ministry revealed on Sunday.

The incident marks the third consecutive unauthorized drone intrusion in the past few days, raising concerns over airspace security.

The drone was safely neutralized at a distance of 12 kilometers northeast of Sulina, situated well within national airspace and above the territorial waters, according to the official statement.

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