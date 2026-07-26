Bordeaux Under Fire: Battling Blazes in the Heart of France's Wine Region

Firefighters in the French city of Bordeaux fought valiantly on Sunday to contain wildfires that posed a significant threat to the area, prompting authorities to evacuate an increasing number of individuals from its suburbs.

As a summer heatwave takes hold across Europe, the southwestern French region has borne the brunt, with fires rapidly advancing overnight, according to a statement from the local governing body.

The fires have already led to the evacuation of 220,000 people across southwestern France, reaching the popular summer retreat of Cap Ferret. In solidarity, local farmers are extending their support to firefighters in a region renowned for its vineyards, while Spain faces its crisis after a wildfire led to a fatality near Valencia.