Tensions Rise as Israeli Military Alerts Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military issued a stark warning to residents in southern Lebanon on Monday, advising them not to cross a specified line of villages or venture near the Litani River. This cautionary message comes in response to ongoing Hezbollah activity in the region, despite a ceasefire being in place.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee made it clear that the Israeli forces remain deployed in the area, emphasizing the persistent security risks involved. The military is taking these precautions to ensure the safety of civilians amid the precarious situation.

Civilians have also been strongly advised against returning to several border villages until further notice. The military's presence and these warnings underscore the fragile stability in the region during the tense ceasefire period.

(With inputs from agencies.)