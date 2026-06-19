NIXI Launches New Digital Platforms on 23rd Foundation Day

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) marked its 23rd Foundation Day by unveiling a series of new digital initiatives aimed at strengthening India's internet infrastructure, improving online security and enhancing user services across the country's growing digital ecosystem. The event brought together policymakers, technology experts, industry leaders, academics and members of the internet community to review India's digital progress and discuss the future of internet-led growth.

Four new platforms launched to strengthen digital ecosystem

A major highlight of the celebration was the launch of four digital platforms by MeitY Secretary and NIXI Chairman S. Krishnan. The newly introduced services include the IX Portal, myIRINN Portal, .IN Auction Portal and an AI-powered WHOIS Screening Platform.

These platforms are designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance transparency and simplify access to services for users and stakeholders. The AI-powered WHOIS screening system is expected to strengthen monitoring and verification processes while improving the detection of suspicious websites operating under India's .IN domain space.

Officials said the initiative will contribute to a safer and more secure internet environment by helping identify potentially harmful online activities more effectively.

Focus on trust, security and global participation

Addressing the gathering, S. Krishnan highlighted the growing importance of trust, resilience and security as digital technologies become increasingly embedded in everyday life. He said NIXI has played an important role in strengthening India's internet infrastructure while helping the country participate more actively in global internet governance discussions. According to him, continued collaboration among stakeholders is essential for building an internet ecosystem that remains safe, reliable and accessible to all users.

ICANN Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Samiran Gupta, emphasised the importance of increasing India's role in global internet governance and standards development. He noted that programmes such as the NIXI Fellowship Initiative are helping nurture future leaders who can contribute to shaping the internet's future.

NIXI's growing role in India's digital journey

Speaking at the event, NIXI Chief Executive Officer Dr Devesh Tyagi said the next phase of India's internet growth will depend on trust, innovation and broader participation from all sections of society. He stressed that the focus should not only be on bringing more people online but also on creating opportunities for citizens, startups, businesses and institutions to thrive in a digital-first economy.

Over the past 23 years, NIXI has become a key pillar of India's internet infrastructure. The organisation currently manages more than 39 lakh .IN domain names and operates 79 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across the country. It also supports domain registrations in 22 Indian languages, helping expand internet accessibility and linguistic inclusion.

India has also emerged as one of the world's leading countries in IPv6 adoption, with adoption levels reaching approximately 78.34 per cent.

As the country advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, NIXI said it remains committed to strengthening internet resilience, supporting innovation and building a secure, inclusive and future-ready digital ecosystem for all.