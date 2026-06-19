ITRA Reaches 4,500 People in Yoga Awareness Campaign

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, has successfully connected with more than 4,500 people through a series of yoga awareness and outreach programmes organised as part of the 100-day countdown campaign for the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026.

Conducted under the Ministry of Ayush, the campaign was aligned with this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", and focused on encouraging people to adopt yoga as a tool for maintaining physical health, mental well-being and an active lifestyle.

Diverse programmes engage communities

According to ITRA Director Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, the institute organised 11 major programmes during the campaign, reaching participants through both physical events and digital platforms.

The activities included yoga workshops, Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes, Common Yoga Protocol training sessions, free yoga classes, "Yoga 365" group practice sessions, national-level competitions and a "Run for Yoga" awareness drive.

The campaign attracted participation from students, healthcare professionals, senior citizens, youth groups, labour communities, prison inmates, security personnel and members of the general public. The wide range of activities helped spread awareness about yoga among people from different age groups and backgrounds.

Youth-focused activities encourage participation

A special emphasis was placed on engaging young people through creative competitions and interactive programmes. Students participated in poster-making, shloka recitation, poetry writing, song-writing and reel-making contests designed to promote yoga in innovative ways.

Yoga demonstrations and community practice sessions were also organised at multiple locations, encouraging participants to experience the benefits of yoga firsthand. These activities highlighted yoga's role in promoting balance, discipline and overall wellness.

The campaign formed part of the Ministry of Ayush's broader effort to make yoga accessible to every section of society through community engagement and awareness-building initiatives.

Education and training remain a key focus

Alongside outreach programmes, ITRA continues to strengthen yoga education through five academic courses, including postgraduate diploma and executive diploma programmes. The institute also offers six specialised courses covering Yoga Science, Lifestyle Management, Wellness, Dietetics, Ayurveda and Naturopathy.

The Department of Swasthavritta at ITRA conducts free yoga training throughout the year and runs specialised programmes for groups such as pregnant women and senior citizens.

As part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21, which also coincides with World Music Day, ITRA students will present a special "Yoga Fusion Performance" that combines yoga postures with music. The institute is also preparing for a large-scale "Yoga Mahasangam" at Dhanvantari Ground in Jamnagar, where doctors, students, faculty members and residents from nearby districts are expected to participate.

Through these initiatives, ITRA continues to promote yoga as a practical and scientific approach to achieving harmony between the body, mind and soul while contributing to the vision of a healthier society.