KiwiSaver Boost Set to Strengthen Retirement Savings

Willis says KiwiSaver remains one of the simplest and most effective ways for people to prepare for their financial future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-06-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 11:33 IST
KiwiSaver Boost Set to Strengthen Retirement Savings
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Nearly all New Zealanders contributing to KiwiSaver through their wages have chosen to stay with the higher contribution rate introduced earlier this year, a move that is expected to leave many with significantly larger retirement savings.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the response to the increase has been overwhelmingly positive. Almost three months after the default contribution rate rose from 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent, only around 9,300 people have opted to remain on the previous rate.

KiwiSaver currently has just under 3.5 million members, with about 1.8 million regularly contributing through salary or wage deductions. The fact that more than 99 per cent of those contributors have accepted the higher rate highlights a strong commitment to long-term financial security, even as many households continue to face financial pressures.

Bigger Contributions Today Can Deliver Major Gains Later

The increase means both employee and employer contributions have risen, taking the combined contribution rate from 6 per cent to 7 per cent of wages or salaries. While the difference may seem small in weekly pay packets, the long-term impact can be substantial.

According to government projections, an 18-year-old earning close to the current minimum wage and contributing under the new settings could accumulate around $930,000 in KiwiSaver savings by age 65 if their earnings follow a typical career path. Under the previous contribution rate, that same person would have ended up with about $740,000.

The higher contribution settings are designed to help New Zealanders build stronger retirement savings over time while taking advantage of matching employer contributions and investment growth. Another increase is already scheduled, with the default contribution rate set to rise from 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent on 1 April 2028.

Benefits Extend Beyond Retirement Planning

The government believes stronger KiwiSaver balances will provide benefits well before retirement. Savings accumulated through the scheme can be used toward purchasing a first home, giving younger New Zealanders another pathway into the housing market.

Willis says KiwiSaver remains one of the simplest and most effective ways for people to prepare for their financial future. The latest figures suggest New Zealanders recognise the value of putting aside a little more each pay cycle in exchange for greater security later in life.

With participation remaining high and opt-out numbers extremely low, the latest contribution increase appears to have gained broad support among KiwiSaver members. The changes are expected to strengthen retirement outcomes for hundreds of thousands of people while helping future generations build greater financial resilience.

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