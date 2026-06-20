UN Calls for Greater Religious Freedom in Nigeria

A United Nations human rights expert has called for stronger protection and inclusion of people of all faiths and beliefs in Nigeria, warning that ongoing insecurity and violence are making it harder for many communities to fully enjoy their rights.

Nazila Ghanea, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, made the remarks at the end of an official visit to the country. She said concerns about violence and conflict have become a dominant issue across Nigeria, affecting communities in different ways and creating deep anxiety among many citizens.

According to Ghanea, repeated incidents of violence and a lack of accountability for those responsible have contributed to a climate of fear. This has allowed tensions to persist while concerns about discrimination and marginalisation based on religion or belief often receive less attention than the broader security crisis.

Nigeria's Diversity Requires More Than Simple Explanations

Nigeria is one of the world's most populous countries and is home to a wide range of ethnic, cultural, and religious communities. Ghanea said this rich diversity is one of the country's defining characteristics, yet public discussions often reduce the situation to simplistic narratives that fail to reflect realities on the ground.

She noted that religion plays an important role in many aspects of life across the country, though experiences can vary significantly from one region to another. A single explanation cannot adequately capture the challenges and opportunities related to freedom of religion or belief throughout Nigeria.

The expert stressed that understanding local contexts is essential when addressing issues affecting religious communities. She said policies and public debates should recognise the complexity of Nigerian society rather than viewing it through narrow or polarising lenses.

Constitutional Rights Face Challenges in Practice

Nigeria's Constitution guarantees a range of fundamental rights, including freedom of thought, conscience, religion, expression, dignity, and protection from discrimination. Despite these legal protections, Ghanea said people can face difficulties exercising those rights in practice.

She pointed to tensions that can arise within Nigeria's plural legal systems, particularly in areas involving personal status laws, blasphemy provisions, hate speech regulations, and criminal punishments. Her visit focused on understanding how these issues affect people's everyday lives and their ability to freely practice their beliefs.

Ghanea expressed confidence that Nigeria possesses the expertise, leadership, and energetic young population needed to strengthen freedom of religion or belief for everyone. At the same time, she said substantial work remains before these rights can be fully realised on an equal basis across the country.

The Special Rapporteur is expected to present a detailed report on her findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in March 2027.