UN Experts Say Iran Rights Must Be Part of Peace Deal

United Nations human rights experts have welcomed a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, but say any lasting agreement must address the rights and freedoms of ordinary Iranians.

The 14-point framework focuses on major geopolitical issues, including military withdrawal, sanctions relief, nuclear commitments, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund. While these measures could shape the region's future, experts argue that the people most affected by the conflict have received little attention in the agreement.

They say millions of Iranians have endured both the effects of war and growing restrictions inside the country, making human rights protections a necessary part of any meaningful peace process.

War and Crackdowns Leave Deep Scars

The conflict has caused widespread destruction across Iran and parts of the region. Airstrikes have hit residential neighbourhoods, hospitals, schools, religious sites, and cultural landmarks, leaving thousands of civilians dead and forcing millions from their homes. The humanitarian situation has become even more difficult for vulnerable groups, including Afghan refugees living in Iran. Environmental damage linked to the conflict has also affected water supplies, farmland, air quality, and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, UN experts say Iranian authorities have intensified efforts to silence dissent. Reports indicate that thousands of people have been detained since the war began, with allegations of torture, forced confessions, enforced disappearances, and mock executions. More than 150 executions have reportedly taken place during the conflict period, including dozens tied to espionage and national security cases.

Minority communities, including Bahá'ís, Kurds, and Baluch Iranians, are said to face heightened risks. Many people arrested during previous protest movements also remain behind bars despite a recent amnesty announcement.

Economic Recovery Must Benefit Ordinary Iranians

Beyond the human toll, the conflict has placed enormous pressure on Iran's economy. A prolonged internet shutdown lasting nearly three months disrupted businesses, cut off communication with the outside world, and damaged livelihoods across the country. Although internet access has largely returned, restrictions remain in place. Rising unemployment, soaring food prices, and delayed wage payments have added to the challenges facing many families. Daily wage earners have been among the hardest hit.

UN experts hope the proposed reconstruction fund will provide genuine support for people struggling with these economic hardships rather than serving only broader political objectives. They are urging all countries involved in negotiations to ensure that any final agreement includes accountability measures, compensation for victims, protections for civil liberties, open internet access, a halt to executions, and the release of people held arbitrarily.

According to the experts, ending the fighting is only the first step. They argue that lasting peace will depend on whether the rights, voices, and aspirations of the Iranian people become part of the process shaping the country's future.