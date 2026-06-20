Treasury and SARS Urge Public Input on Draft Tax Bill

South Africa's National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have called on individuals, businesses and stakeholders to submit their comments on the 2026 draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill before the consultation period closes later this month.

The public consultation forms part of the government's legislative process for reviewing and refining proposed tax measures before they are considered for implementation. Officials have encouraged interested parties to examine the draft legislation and provide feedback on the proposed changes. Written submissions must be sent by the close of business on 26 June 2026.

Proposed Changes Affect Tax Thresholds and Excise Duties

The 2026 draft Rates Bill outlines a range of proposed amendments covering tax thresholds, exemptions and monetary limits across different areas of the tax system. The draft legislation also proposes adjustments to excise duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco-related products. These changes could have implications for consumers, businesses and industries affected by excise taxation.

Authorities said the bill is intended to update various tax provisions and revenue laws while ensuring that the country's fiscal framework remains aligned with current economic and policy priorities. Stakeholders are being encouraged to review the details carefully and provide input on any areas that may require further consideration or refinement.

Public Participation Remains Key Part of Legislative Process

National Treasury and SARS emphasized the importance of public engagement in shaping tax policy. Feedback received during the consultation period will help inform discussions around the final version of the legislation before it proceeds through the legislative process. The draft Rates Bill is available for public review on the websites of both National Treasury and SARS. Interested parties can examine the proposed amendments and submit their observations directly to the relevant authorities.

Comments can be sent to National Treasury through its tax policy depository email address and to SARS through the dedicated legislative consultation channel before the June 26 deadline. The consultation provides taxpayers, industry groups, professional bodies and members of the public with an opportunity to contribute to the development of South Africa's future tax framework and revenue legislation.