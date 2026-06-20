Treasury and SARS Urge Public Input on Draft Tax Bill

The 2026 draft Rates Bill outlines a range of proposed amendments covering tax thresholds, exemptions and monetary limits across different areas of the tax system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 19:50 IST
Treasury and SARS Urge Public Input on Draft Tax Bill
The public consultation forms part of the government's legislative process for reviewing and refining proposed tax measures before they are considered for implementation. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have called on individuals, businesses and stakeholders to submit their comments on the 2026 draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill before the consultation period closes later this month.

The public consultation forms part of the government's legislative process for reviewing and refining proposed tax measures before they are considered for implementation. Officials have encouraged interested parties to examine the draft legislation and provide feedback on the proposed changes. Written submissions must be sent by the close of business on 26 June 2026.

Proposed Changes Affect Tax Thresholds and Excise Duties

The 2026 draft Rates Bill outlines a range of proposed amendments covering tax thresholds, exemptions and monetary limits across different areas of the tax system. The draft legislation also proposes adjustments to excise duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco-related products. These changes could have implications for consumers, businesses and industries affected by excise taxation.

Authorities said the bill is intended to update various tax provisions and revenue laws while ensuring that the country's fiscal framework remains aligned with current economic and policy priorities. Stakeholders are being encouraged to review the details carefully and provide input on any areas that may require further consideration or refinement.

Public Participation Remains Key Part of Legislative Process

National Treasury and SARS emphasized the importance of public engagement in shaping tax policy. Feedback received during the consultation period will help inform discussions around the final version of the legislation before it proceeds through the legislative process. The draft Rates Bill is available for public review on the websites of both National Treasury and SARS. Interested parties can examine the proposed amendments and submit their observations directly to the relevant authorities.

Comments can be sent to National Treasury through its tax policy depository email address and to SARS through the dedicated legislative consultation channel before the June 26 deadline. The consultation provides taxpayers, industry groups, professional bodies and members of the public with an opportunity to contribute to the development of South Africa's future tax framework and revenue legislation.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026