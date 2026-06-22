Parliament Enters Busy Week Before Constituency Break

South Africa's Parliament is preparing for a packed final week of sittings before members leave for their constituency period, with several important legislative, budget and oversight matters scheduled for discussion.

The National Assembly is expected to conclude its second-term programme on Tuesday with the consideration of the 2026 Appropriation Bill. The legislation determines how funds from the National Revenue Fund will be allocated to government departments and public programmes during the 2026/27 financial year.

As one of the most significant pieces of legislation debated each year, the Bill provides the financial framework for government spending and sets conditions for the use of public funds in the coming financial cycle.

Gender Equality appointments and parliamentary inquiries on agenda

Alongside the budget debate, members of the National Assembly will consider a report from the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities recommending candidates to fill vacancies at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE). The appointments follow a Constitutional Court directive and form part of Parliament's responsibility to ensure the institution continues to function effectively.

Lawmakers will also vote on two draft resolutions stemming from mini plenary debates held in May. One proposal, introduced by MP Sihle Lonzi, calls for a parliamentary inquiry into whether South Africa's post-school education and training sector has sufficient capacity to accommodate prospective students. A second proposal from MP Vuyo Zungula seeks stronger parliamentary oversight on issues relating to the recognition of certain traditional and indigenous communities that have not been formally acknowledged as kingships.

President Ramaphosa to face questions in NCOP

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) also faces a demanding programme this week. Delegates will debate budget votes for the Departments of Trade, Industry and Competition, as well as Land Reform and Rural Development, on Tuesday. Discussions on the Higher Education budget vote are scheduled for Wednesday.

One of the week's most closely watched events will take place on Thursday when President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the NCOP for a question-and-answer session with permanent delegates.

Topics expected to feature prominently include illegal immigration, criminal infiltration of economic sectors and government efforts to tackle illicit activities that affect communities and businesses.

Parliament's oversight responsibilities will remain in focus throughout the week. The Section 89 Impeachment Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to consider draft terms of reference and discuss the appointment of evidence leaders for its ongoing work.

On Thursday, chairpersons of Parliament's peace and security oversight committees will brief the media and stakeholders on developments across their portfolios. The engagement will bring together leaders responsible for justice, security and correctional services to discuss matters that require coordinated oversight.

The National Assembly will begin its constituency period on 29 June, while NCOP delegates will follow on 8 July, allowing representatives to return to their communities and engage directly with citizens before parliamentary sittings resume.