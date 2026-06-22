Haj 2027 Applications Open as Government Unveils New Policy

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has announced the Haj Policy 2027 and opened the application process for Indian pilgrims planning to undertake the pilgrimage next year. Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju released the new policy and said applications for Haj 2027 can now be submitted through the Haj Committee of India portal and the Haj Suvidha mobile app. The digital process is intended to make applications simpler, faster and more accessible for pilgrims across the country.

The quota distribution between the Haj Committee of India and private operators is expected to remain unchanged at a 70:30 ratio. Under the current allocation, 1,22,518 seats have been earmarked for the Haj Committee of India, while 52,507 seats are reserved for the private sector. The government will also continue efforts to secure a larger quota for Indian pilgrims beyond last year's allocation of 1,75,025 seats.

More support for pilgrims and improved selection process

The policy was finalised after a Haj review meeting held on 18 June 2026, where officials assessed the conduct of Haj 2026 and prepared the roadmap for the upcoming pilgrimage season. Several measures introduced in recent years will continue under Haj 2027. These include the Short Haj Package, high-speed train travel between Makkah and Madinah, hotel-style accommodation in Makkah and improved facilities in Mina. The Indian Haj Mission was recently recognised with two Labbaytum Awards from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for excellence in coordination and communication during Haj 2026.

To strengthen support services, the government has improved the deployment ratio of State Haj Inspectors from one inspector for every 150 pilgrims to one for every 135 pilgrims. The new policy also provides priority consideration to the top 20 percent of waitlisted applicants from Haj 2026, offering another opportunity to those who narrowly missed selection. The Short Haj Package will continue in 2027, with Kolkata added as a new embarkation point following strong demand from eastern India.

AI-powered services to assist pilgrims throughout the journey

The major highlight of Haj Policy 2027 is the planned introduction of artificial intelligence-based services to improve pilgrim management and support. The Ministry is working on AI tools for application verification, document processing, flight allocation planning and real-time grievance management. A multilingual conversational AI assistant is also being developed to provide round-the-clock guidance in Hindi, Urdu and several regional languages.

The virtual assistant will help pilgrims with applications, payments, travel details, accommodation information, baggage rules, grievance registration and emergency assistance. Officials believe the technology will reduce errors, simplify procedures and make information more accessible, particularly for first-time and elderly pilgrims.

The government is also planning integration with Saudi Arabia's Nusuk platform to ensure seamless access to information and services throughout the pilgrimage journey. Kiren Rijiju urged all eligible pilgrims to submit their applications within the prescribed timelines and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a safe, transparent, comfortable and dignified Haj experience for every Indian pilgrim.