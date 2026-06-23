Kaikōura Rock Lobster Fishery to Close for Three Months

The Kaikōura Marine Area's rock lobster fishery will close for three months from 1 July to 30 September 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen the long-term health of the fishery and support future fishing opportunities.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones announced the temporary closure following concerns raised by Kaikōura Marine Guardians and Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura about the number of large rock lobster in local waters. The measure applies to both recreational and commercial fishing activities, while the rūnanga will also place a rāhui on customary harvest during the same period.

Focus on Breeding and Future Growth

The closure is designed to give the lobster population a chance to recover during a critical time of the year. By reducing fishing activity before the busy spring and summer months, authorities expect female rock lobsters carrying eggs to face less disturbance in their breeding cycle.

The break from harvesting is also expected to provide smaller lobsters with additional time to grow, helping increase the number of mature individuals available when the fishery reopens. Officials believe these steps will improve the fishery's resilience and contribute to stronger catches during the peak fishing season.

According to Shane Jones, the temporary shutdown is aimed at supporting the future of the fishery while helping maintain productive fishing opportunities for commercial operators, recreational fishers, and local communities.

Stock Assessment Planned Later This Year

Fisheries New Zealand is scheduled to carry out a stock assessment of the Kaikōura rock lobster fishery later in 2026. The findings will provide updated information about the condition of the stock and could influence future management decisions. If the assessment identifies a need for further action, catch limits and other management settings across the wider fishery may be reviewed.

The closure follows a public consultation process conducted by Fisheries New Zealand in April. Feedback from participants showed strong support for the proposal, reflecting widespread interest in protecting the sustainability of one of the region's most valued marine resources.

Authorities say the temporary measure balances conservation needs with the long-term interests of those who rely on the fishery, helping ensure the Kaikōura rock lobster population remains healthy for future generations. The fishery is set to reopen on 1 October 2026, ahead of the traditionally busy spring and summer fishing period.