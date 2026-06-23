SADC Media Awards Boost Regional Storytelling, Says Morolong

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has highlighted the importance of the SADC Media Awards in promoting regional integration, cooperation and development across Southern Africa.

Speaking at the 31st SADC Media Awards Regional Adjudication Committee Meeting in Sandton on Tuesday, Morolong said the awards have become one of the region's most respected platforms for recognising excellence in journalism. Established in 1996, the awards were created to encourage media practitioners to report on issues that support regional development and cooperation while recognising outstanding work in print, radio, television and photojournalism.

Morolong said the programme has grown into a valuable platform that not only celebrates journalistic achievement but also encourages reporting that helps people better understand the region's shared priorities and development goals.

Journalists Play Key Role in Shaping Regional Identity

According to the Deputy Minister, media professionals have a significant responsibility in shaping how countries within the region understand one another and how Southern Africa is viewed internationally. He said balanced, accurate and impactful reporting helps strengthen connections between communities, promotes mutual understanding and contributes to building a shared regional identity.

Morolong stressed the importance of African journalists telling their own stories and ensuring that the continent's achievements, challenges and aspirations are communicated through local perspectives. He noted that strong regional storytelling contributes to social cohesion and reinforces the bonds that unite SADC member states.

The Deputy Minister also encouraged journalists across the region to make greater use of the awards platform by submitting work that highlights positive contributions to regional integration, cooperation and development.

Calls for Greater Participation and Stronger Awareness

Morolong praised the work of both the National Adjudication Committees and the Regional Adjudication Committee, saying their professionalism and integrity are essential to maintaining the credibility of the awards. He emphasised that the success of the programme depends on transparent and fair judging processes that ensure deserving entries are recognised.

The Deputy Minister also called for increased efforts to promote the awards across the region. He said awareness campaigns should be strengthened so that more journalists become familiar with the opportunities available through the programme. In addition, he urged organisers to make the submission process more accessible and user-friendly while maintaining high standards of accountability and transparency.

Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi echoed these sentiments during his welcome remarks, describing the awards as an important platform that brings together stakeholders from across Southern Africa in support of regional cooperation and information sharing. Baloyi encouraged participants to engage actively, exchange ideas and use the gathering to strengthen partnerships that can contribute to sustainable development across the region.