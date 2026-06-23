Morolong Calls for Balanced Approach to Migration in SADC

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has called for stronger regional cooperation in managing migration across Southern Africa, stressing that movement of people should be handled in a legal, orderly and humane manner.

Speaking at the 31st SADC Media Awards Regional Adjudication Committee Meeting in Sandton on Tuesday, Morolong said migration remains an important part of Southern Africa's social and economic landscape, contributing to trade, skills development, cultural exchange and economic growth throughout the region. He noted that while migration continues to offer significant benefits, governments must ensure that migration processes comply with national laws, regional agreements and international obligations.

According to Morolong, long-term solutions require a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes of displacement while creating economic opportunities across SADC member states.

Focus on Development, Security and Social Stability

The Deputy Minister said efforts to manage migration effectively should include stronger border management systems, expanded economic opportunities and coordinated action against human trafficking and related criminal activities. He reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to the principles of regional solidarity, cooperation and people-to-people connections that form the foundation of the Southern African Development Community.

Morolong said the goal is to build a stable and prosperous region where the movement of people contributes positively to development and strengthens regional unity. He stressed that sustainable migration policies must support both human dignity and regional security while helping member states address shared challenges collectively.

The Deputy Minister also linked migration management to the broader SADC vision of improving living standards, promoting peace and security, advancing social justice and achieving sustainable development throughout the region.

Media Urged to Promote Accurate Reporting

Morolong encouraged journalists and communicators to play a constructive role in public discussions on migration by providing balanced, factual and responsible coverage.

He warned that stereotypes, misinformation and sensational reporting can fuel division and weaken social cohesion within communities.

The Deputy Minister said achieving the region's development goals requires collaboration across multiple sectors, including government, civil society, academia, labour organisations and the media.

Also addressing the meeting, SADC Secretariat Head of Communications and Public Relations Barbara Lopi highlighted the powerful role media plays in connecting communities and shaping public understanding across borders.

She called on SADC National Contact Points, media coordinators, development partners and news organisations to work together in building a regional narrative that promotes unity, solidarity and hope.

Lopi said journalism serves as more than a reporting tool, describing it as a force that connects people, amplifies voices and strengthens relationships across countries.

"In our interconnected regional community, media transcends boundaries," she said, adding that stories reported in one country can spark dialogue and inspire cooperation across the region.

The meeting reinforced the importance of responsible journalism and regional collaboration in supporting SADC's vision of an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Southern Africa.