SACU Summit to Focus on Growth and Industrial Development

The upcoming Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of regional economic integration, industrial growth and trade cooperation across Southern Africa. South Africa will host the 9th SACU Summit of Heads of State or Government on 26 June 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 2), bringing together leaders and representatives from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

As SACU's highest decision-making body, the summit will provide strategic direction on economic priorities and review progress on initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation among member states. According to SACU Senior Trade Officials Chairperson Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, the gathering offers an important opportunity for member countries to deepen partnerships that support economic growth, job creation and shared prosperity.

Industrialisation and Regional Value Chains in Spotlight

Mlumbi-Peter said the future success of SACU will depend on moving beyond traditional trade arrangements and building stronger productive capacity across the region. She stressed the importance of expanding regional value chains and increasing industrial cooperation to make SACU economies more competitive and resilient. Key sectors identified for future growth include automotive manufacturing, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals beneficiation and emerging green industries.

According to Mlumbi-Peter, closer collaboration in these industries can unlock new investment opportunities, stimulate manufacturing activity and create jobs across member states. She also highlighted the importance of positioning SACU economies to take advantage of changing global economic trends and growing demand for value-added products.

AfCFTA Opportunities and Strategic Review on Agenda

A major focus of the summit will be the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is expected to expand market access and strengthen intra-African trade.

Mlumbi-Peter said stronger regional value chains and improved trade facilitation measures will help SACU countries compete more effectively in both continental and global markets. Leaders are expected to review progress on the implementation of the SACU Strategic Plan 2022–2027 and consider findings from its mid-term assessment.

The summit will also discuss emerging global developments affecting regional economies, customs modernisation, investment promotion and the future direction of a re-imagined SACU. Ahead of the summit, a series of technical, administrative and ministerial meetings taking place from 18 to 24 June will assess progress on existing programmes and prepare recommendations for consideration by Heads of State and Government.

Officials believe the discussions will help shape the next phase of SACU's development agenda while reinforcing its role as a key building block for broader African economic integration and sustainable growth.