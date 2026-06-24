Six Indian Startups Win Youth Co:Lab Innovation Challenge

Six youth-led startups from across India have emerged as winners and runners-up in the 8th edition of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge 2026, a programme designed to support young entrepreneurs developing solutions for environmental and social challenges. Co-led by UNDP India and Citi Foundation, in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and implemented by T-Hub Foundation, the initiative has become a major platform for nurturing youth-driven innovation aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year's challenge attracted more than 350 applications from startups representing 28 states. The selected ventures focused on three key areas: sustainable textiles and fashion, circular economy innovations, and sustainable food systems and water conservation. After a competitive selection process, 50 startups were chosen to participate in the National Springboard Programme, a three-month virtual accelerator that provided mentorship, training and business development support from 16 industry experts and specialists.

Top innovators recognised after intensive bootcamp

The 50 startups presented their ideas during the National Innovation Dialogue held on 4 June 2026. Following evaluations by a panel of experts, the top 20 ventures advanced to a Regional Immersion Bootcamp hosted at T-Hub in Hyderabad from 15 to 19 June. The programme brought together investors, entrepreneurs, government representatives, sustainability specialists and ecosystem leaders through workshops, mentoring sessions, site visits and peer-learning activities aimed at strengthening business models and expanding impact. Following a final round of judging on 18 June, six startups were selected for their innovative and scalable solutions.

The three winners were NavaPrayoga Labs LLP (Grassip), UnBubble and Ecorenowa Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Each received seed funding of ₹3,50,000, along with access to capacity-building opportunities and innovation networks. The runners-up were Eco Cushion, Vasudeva Innovations and WomenasticCO, with each venture receiving ₹2,20,000 in recognition of their potential and contributions to sustainability.

Leaders highlight youth innovation and inclusion

The awards ceremony was attended by senior representatives from UNDP, Atal Innovation Mission, T-Hub, government institutions, investors and innovation ecosystem partners. Meraj Faheem, CEO of the Telangana Innovation Cell, said initiatives such as Youth Co:Lab demonstrate the power of youth leadership and collaboration in addressing critical development challenges. He added that supporting young innovators remains essential for transforming ideas into meaningful social and economic impact.

Prateek Deshmukh of Atal Innovation Mission highlighted the need to expand access to funding, mentorship and opportunities beyond major startup hubs. He said programmes like Youth Co:Lab help address gaps that often limit entrepreneurs from smaller cities, rural areas and underrepresented communities.

UNDP India Resident Representative Dr Angela Lusigi noted that with nearly 65% of India's population under the age of 35, empowering young innovators will play a crucial role in achieving the country's development and climate goals. She also pointed out that more than 40% of the selected startups were women-led, reflecting the growing diversity within India's innovation ecosystem. The finale also featured discussions on inclusive innovation ecosystems and what investors look for in the next generation of impact-driven entrepreneurs, reinforcing the programme's focus on building sustainable and inclusive growth.