Tripura Gets 96 New Rural Road Projects Under PMGSY-IV

The Ministry of Rural Development has approved 96 road projects in Tripura under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV, providing a major boost to rural infrastructure and connectivity across the state. The projects, approved under Batch-I of the 2026-27 financial year, will cover a total length of 163.872 kilometres and involve an investment of Rs 211.71 crore.

The new road network is expected to connect 96 rural habitations that currently lack all-weather road access, bringing improved transportation links to thousands of residents living in remote areas. Officials said the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen rural infrastructure and support balanced development across the country.

Improved access to schools, healthcare and markets

The approved roads will provide reliable year-round connectivity, making it easier for residents to reach essential services and economic opportunities. Communities that receive all-weather road access are expected to benefit from improved access to schools, healthcare centres, government services and local markets. Better transportation links can also help farmers and small businesses move goods more efficiently, reducing travel time and transport costs.

The enhanced connectivity is expected to contribute to improved living standards while creating new opportunities for economic activity in rural areas. The government believes that stronger road infrastructure remains one of the most effective ways to support rural development by linking communities to services, employment opportunities and broader economic networks.

PMGSY continues to transform rural infrastructure

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, a total of 1,594 road projects covering 6,284 kilometres and 66 bridges have been sanctioned in the state under PMGSY so far. These projects represent an overall investment of approximately Rs 4,479 crore and have played an important role in expanding rural connectivity throughout Tripura.

The ministry said the programme continues to bridge infrastructure gaps in rural regions while supporting inclusive and sustainable development. Improved road networks are also expected to contribute to the government's broader vision of building a developed India by strengthening economic and social opportunities in underserved communities. With the latest round of approvals, Tripura is set to further expand its rural transport network, helping connect more villages to essential services and growth opportunities.