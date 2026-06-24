IPC Trains Drug Analysts to Detect Toxic Chemical Contaminants

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has conducted its second hands-on training programme on the detection of Ethylene Glycol (EG) and Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in oral liquid medicines, strengthening the capacity of regulatory laboratories to identify potentially harmful contaminants in pharmaceutical products. The two-day programme was held from 22 to 23 June 2026 at the IPC campus in Ghaziabad and brought together government drug analysts from six states — Haryana, Goa, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.

The training was inaugurated by IPC Secretary-cum-Scientific Director Dr V. Kalaiselvan, while Deputy Drugs Controller of Delhi, Rajeev Bhargava, attended as the Guest of Honour. During the opening session, officials highlighted the importance of enhancing laboratory capabilities to ensure the quality, safety and effectiveness of medicines available to the public. Participants received practical training in the use of Gas Chromatography (GC), a specialised analytical technique used to detect and measure chemical substances in pharmaceutical products.

Focus on identifying dangerous contaminants in medicines

The programme focused on testing oral liquid formulations for Ethylene Glycol and Diethylene Glycol, two toxic substances that are not permitted in medicines. These chemicals can enter pharmaceutical products through contaminated or substandard ingredients such as glycerin, propylene glycol, sorbitol and polyethylene glycol. Even small quantities can pose serious health risks, including kidney failure, nervous system damage and, in severe cases, death. Given these risks, accurate testing and strict quality control measures are essential to prevent contaminated products from reaching consumers.

Participants were trained in every stage of the testing process, including sample preparation, instrument calibration, analytical procedures, chromatogram interpretation and data analysis. The sessions also covered the scientific causes of contamination, regulatory requirements and the role of quality assurance systems in safeguarding public health.

Training supports implementation of updated pharmacopoeia standards

The initiative comes in response to Amendment List 09 of the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2022, which came into effect on 10 October 2025 and made testing for Ethylene Glycol and Diethylene Glycol mandatory in all oral liquid formulations.

By equipping state drug testing laboratories with the necessary technical skills, IPC aims to support the effective implementation of these updated standards across the country.

The programme also created a platform for knowledge exchange among regulatory laboratories, allowing analysts to share experiences and strengthen collaboration in pharmaceutical quality monitoring.

According to IPC, the practical nature of the training enabled participants to build the expertise required to conduct accurate testing and meet pharmacopoeial requirements with greater confidence.

The commission said it remains committed to supporting State and Union Territory drug testing laboratories through specialised training, technical assistance and capacity-building programmes. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to strengthen India's regulatory framework and ensure that safe, effective and quality medicines remain available to the public.