DMRC Begins Work on Central Vista Metro Corridor Station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started construction work on the new Central Secretariat Metro Station as part of the Central Vista Corridor project, marking a key milestone in the expansion of Delhi's metro network. The station is being developed under Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project as an extension of the existing Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, attended the launch of construction activities along with senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and DMRC. Once completed, the station will become one of the most important interchange points in the capital, connecting three metro lines at a single location.

New corridor to improve access to government district

The upcoming Central Secretariat station will provide seamless connectivity between the new Magenta Line extension and the existing Yellow and Violet Lines. The triple interchange facility is expected to make travel easier for thousands of commuters, including government employees who regularly travel to offices located in the Central Vista and Lutyens' Delhi areas.

Officials believe the new interchange will help reduce travel times, improve passenger convenience and provide better access to key administrative zones in the national capital. The project is also expected to ease congestion across parts of the metro network by creating additional route options for passengers travelling through central Delhi.

Nine underground stations planned along the route

The Central Vista Corridor will stretch approximately 9.913 kilometres and will be constructed entirely underground. The corridor will include nine stations: Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.

The route has been designed to improve connectivity to several important destinations, including government ministries, administrative offices, judicial institutions, national memorials and major event venues.

With stations serving landmarks such as India Gate, Bharat Mandapam and Kartavya Bhawan, the corridor is expected to play a vital role in supporting daily commuting needs while strengthening public transport access to some of the country's most significant civic and government precincts.

DMRC said the project represents an important step towards enhancing connectivity in the heart of New Delhi while improving overall network efficiency and passenger mobility across the capital.