H.D. Kumaraswamy Urges Steel Industry to Accelerate Digital Shift

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has called on India's steel industry to embrace digital transformation, saying technology adoption is now essential for long-term growth and global competitiveness.

Speaking at the Chintan Shivir 2026 on Digitalisation in the Steel Sector at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy said the future of the industry will depend not only on production capacity but also on its ability to build intelligent, connected and data-driven manufacturing systems. He described digitalisation as a critical requirement for the sector's future, stressing that emerging technologies are rapidly reshaping steel production around the world.

The Minister linked the industry's transformation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, highlighting the central role steel plays in infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, transport, urban development and defence.

Strong growth supports ambitious expansion targets

Kumaraswamy noted that India has remained the world's second-largest steel producer since 2018, maintaining strong momentum despite weaker demand in several advanced economies.

According to the Minister, crude steel production has grown at an average annual rate of nearly 8% since the 2021-22 financial year, while finished steel consumption has increased by around 13% annually, driven by rapid industrialisation and strong domestic demand.

He reiterated the government's target of expanding national steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030 and 400 million tonnes by 2035.

Achieving these goals, he said, will require the industry to address a range of challenges, including raw material security, operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, plant modernisation and export competitiveness.

The Minister emphasised that technological innovation will be a key factor in overcoming these challenges while supporting continued growth.

AI and automation seen as key to future competitiveness

Kumaraswamy highlighted the growing importance of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Digital Twins, Robotics and Advanced Data Analytics.

He said these technologies are already transforming steel manufacturing globally by improving efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing decision-making.

Digital tools can help companies optimise energy consumption, improve productivity and implement predictive maintenance systems that detect equipment problems before failures occur. Such capabilities can reduce unexpected shutdowns, lower maintenance costs and improve workplace safety.

The Chintan Shivir included discussions on AI-driven mining solutions, Industry 4.0 applications, digital transformation in steel plants and the role of PM Gati Shakti in supporting industrial growth.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Steel, leaders of public sector companies such as SAIL, NMDC and MOIL, technology experts, startups and industry representatives participated in the event.

Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the ideas and recommendations emerging from the discussions would help create a smarter, greener and more globally competitive steel industry, supporting India's ambitions under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 initiatives.