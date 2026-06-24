U.S. Embassy in Kuwait Resumes Operations After Iranian Drone Attacks

The Us Embassy In Kuwait Has Resumed Operations That Were Suspended Following Attacks In March By Iran

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait has resumed its operations, which had been suspended in the wake of Iranian drone attacks last March, a State Department representative announced Wednesday.

The embassy will immediately provide emergency services to American citizens, with other offerings expected to be reinstated gradually, the spokesperson elaborated.

Operations at U.S. embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were halted after Iran targeted these missions in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.