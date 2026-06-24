SANDF, SAPS Recover Stolen Military Weapons in Pretoria

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Military Police, working alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS), have recovered stolen military weapons and arrested three suspects during two intelligence-driven operations conducted in Mooiplaas, east of Pretoria.

According to the Department of Defence, the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to trace stolen military equipment and bring those involved in illegal possession of state weapons to justice. The first operation took place on 7 June 2026 after law enforcement agencies acted on credible intelligence regarding the whereabouts of stolen military firearms. A joint team comprising members of the Thaba Tshwane Military Police Area Office, the Northern Military Police Region Specialist Investigation Team, Police Intelligence and SAPS Pretoria Central participated in the operation.

Foreign nationals arrested during targeted raids

During the first operation, officers approached the target area on foot and arrested two foreign nationals. The team recovered one Multiple Grenade Launcher and one R4 Assault Rifle believed to be linked to military stock. The suspects appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court on 8 June, where bail was denied. The matter was postponed to 19 June 2026 for further legal proceedings.

A second operation was carried out on 17 June in the same area following additional intelligence gathered during the investigation. The operation involved the same investigative team, supported by members of 13 Provost Company. During the raid, authorities arrested another foreign national and recovered a second Multiple Grenade Launcher. The suspect was expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Authorities vow to recover all outstanding weapons

The Department of Defence said both operations demonstrate the value of coordinated intelligence gathering and cooperation between military and civilian law enforcement agencies. The investigations were conducted under the command of Major Chauke from the Specialist Investigation Team, while Staff Sergeant Godi of the Military Police serves as the investigating officer. Officials emphasised that efforts to trace and recover stolen military weapons remain ongoing.

The department said the Military Police remain committed to locating all outstanding weapons and ensuring that those responsible for theft, illegal possession or trafficking of military equipment are brought before the courts. Authorities believe the recovery of the weapons will help strengthen public safety and reduce the risk of military-grade firearms falling into criminal networks. The Department of Defence reiterated that investigations continue and further arrests may follow as law enforcement agencies pursue all leads linked to the case.