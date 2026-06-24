SAIL Supplies Steel for Three Newly Commissioned Navy Ships

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reinforced its role in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem by supplying the entire 5,700 tonnes of special steel used in three newly commissioned Indian Navy vessels. The ships—INS Dunagiri, INS Agray and INS Sanshodhak—were formally inducted into service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony held at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata on June 21.

The steel supplied for the projects included DMR 249A grade hot-rolled sheets and plates, a specialised defence-grade material designed to meet the demanding requirements of naval platforms. Production and supply were carried out through SAIL's major steel plants located in Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela. The successful commissioning of the three vessels adds another chapter to India's efforts to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and expand the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Rourkela facility plays key role in defence steel production

To meet rising demand from the defence sector, SAIL has expanded its production capabilities for DMR-grade steel plates, particularly at the Special Plate Plant of the Rourkela Steel Plant. The move was undertaken in anticipation of future defence requirements and to support the country's increasing focus on reducing dependence on imported defence materials.

The company has steadily built expertise in manufacturing specialised steel for strategic projects, enabling domestic shipbuilders to source critical materials from within the country. This growing capability has contributed to India's push for self-reliance in defence production and supported the broader goals of the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The use of indigenously produced steel in advanced naval platforms also strengthens supply chain security and ensures greater control over critical defence infrastructure.

SAIL expands its footprint in India's naval modernisation

The latest achievement adds to SAIL's growing list of contributions to major naval projects. The company earlier supplied specialised steel for India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Project 17A stealth frigates including INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri.

Its defence-grade steel has also been used in vessels such as INS Ajay, INS Nistar and INS Anjadeep. With each project, SAIL has expanded its role as a key supplier to India's defence manufacturing sector.

SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda said the company remains committed to supporting national self-reliance through advanced steel manufacturing. He noted that expanding production capacity for DMR-grade plates has enabled SAIL to meet the evolving requirements of the defence sector while showcasing India's technological capabilities in specialised steel production.

The commissioning of the three naval vessels highlights the growing integration of indigenous manufacturing into India's maritime defence strategy and reflects the country's continued efforts to strengthen naval preparedness with home-grown capabilities.