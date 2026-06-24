Textiles Summit 2026 Charts Roadmap for $100 Billion Exports

The Ministry of Textiles concluded the two-day Textiles Summit 2026 on June 24, bringing together representatives from state governments, industry bodies and academic institutions to discuss the future of India's textile sector and its export ambitions.

Closing the summit, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh called for swift execution of district and state-level action plans. He stressed the importance of developing the right product-market mix, increasing value addition, meeting sustainability standards and making better use of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to expand India's presence in global markets.

The summit focused on creating practical strategies that can help the sector achieve its target of reaching USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030. Participants discussed ways to strengthen competitiveness, improve market access and support businesses across the textile value chain.

National export roadmap to be built from summit recommendations

Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao said the discussions marked a shift from planning to implementation. She noted that recommendations received from states, districts, industry stakeholders and Export Promotion Councils would help shape a comprehensive National Textile Export Roadmap.

According to the ministry, the roadmap will place greater emphasis on high-value products, innovation, quality enhancement and sustainability. Stronger coordination among institutions and stakeholders is also expected to play a central role in supporting export growth.

In a special session, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal urged the textile industry to take full advantage of recently signed FTAs. He highlighted the need to bridge information gaps at the district level so exporters can better understand and utilise the opportunities available under these trade agreements. He also encouraged states and Union Territories to actively participate in the revived Districts as Export Hubs initiative, which aims to strengthen export ecosystems beyond major industrial centres.

Sustainability, diversification and MSME growth take centre stage

The key session on the second day focused on quality standards, sustainability certifications and sourcing decisions. Discussions explored how global sustainability requirements can be translated into practical strategies for textile clusters across states.

Participants examined the potential of digital product passports to improve traceability and discussed recycling systems that could support a more circular textile economy. The session also highlighted the need for simpler compliance processes for MSMEs and stronger collaboration between research institutions, state governments and industry. The summit's final session centred on export enablement, FTA utilisation and market diversification. Experts called for greater focus on man-made fibres, product diversification and stronger in-house design capabilities to meet changing global consumer demand.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of developing globally competitive MSMEs, improving access to export finance, strengthening risk management tools and attracting investment into the sector. Participants agreed that these measures would help strengthen Brand India and create new opportunities in international markets. The summit concluded with a shared commitment from policymakers and industry leaders to transform the recommendations into concrete actions that can accelerate export growth and strengthen India's position in the global textile trade.