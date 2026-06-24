APEDA's BHARATI Programme Helps Startups Expand Global Reach

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has successfully completed the first cohort of its flagship BHARATI programme, an initiative designed to help startups build export-ready businesses and strengthen India's agri-food export ecosystem.

Launched to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and technology adoption in the agricultural sector, the programme attracted more than 700 applications from across the country. After a rigorous selection process, 100 startups from 22 states and two Union Territories were chosen to participate.

The cohort included agri-food product companies, export-enabling technology providers and innovators working on quality assurance, traceability and compliance solutions. Entrepreneurs from diverse age groups, ranging from 17 to 75 years, took part in the programme, reflecting the growing interest in innovation-led agricultural exports across India.

Startups gain export skills, mentorship and global exposure

Participants underwent a 120-hour acceleration programme focused on export preparedness, international market access, branding, packaging, regulatory compliance, business scaling and investor readiness. They also received personalised mentorship and interacted with government agencies, exporters, investors, financial institutions and industry experts.

A major highlight of the programme was APEDA's support for the top eight startups to participate in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, one of the world's largest food and beverage exhibitions. The event gave startups direct access to international buyers and importers, resulting in more than 100 business-to-business meetings and product showcase opportunities.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said the programme demonstrates the organisation's commitment to creating a future-ready export ecosystem powered by innovation and entrepreneurship. He noted that the strong response from startups highlights the growing strength of India's agri-food innovation landscape and its potential to contribute to export growth.

Export successes signal strong growth potential

Several startups achieved notable milestones within months of joining the programme. Two agri-tech companies worked together to export nearly 37 metric tonnes of GI-tagged Jardalu mangoes to Dubai. Another startup completed the first sea shipment of nutraceutical-based and millet functional food products to New Zealand using millet sourced from Karnataka-based Farmer-Producer Organisations. A startup from Madhya Pradesh signed an agreement with a major UAE supermarket chain for exports of organic products, while another agri-tech company partnered with an APEDA-registered exporter to ship mangoes to Singapore.

A Maharashtra-based Farmer Producer Company exported GI-tagged fig juice and jamun juice products to the United States and the United Kingdom before receiving repeat orders from the same markets. A Karnataka startup supported by more than 1,600 farmers exported organic products and GI-tagged rice varieties to the UAE and European Union, with additional shipments planned for global markets in the coming months. Other participating startups have secured orders from Oman and are exploring opportunities in markets such as Dubai, Japan and Cameroon. These achievements highlight the programme's role in helping startups move from innovation to international trade. Following the success of the first cohort, APEDA plans to launch the next edition of BHARATI, expanding support for startups developing innovative solutions for India's agri-food export sector and contributing to the country's long-term export growth ambitions.