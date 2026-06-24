Tarp Tussle at the Kennedy Center: Trump's Facade Battle

A Federal Judge On Wednesday Ordered Us President Donald Trumps Administration To Explain Why It Placed A Tarp Over The Kennedy Centers Faade After The Republican Leaders Name Was Removed From The Building Under A Court Order Us District Judge Christopher Cooper Said The Administration Must Report By July The Purpose And Status Of The Tarp And Scaffolding Now In Place At The Iconic Building The Tarp Was Installed As Workers Stripped Trumps Name In A Predawn Operation This Month Following An Order From Cooper That The Trump Administration Unlawfully Added His Name To The Facade In December The White House And Kennedy Center Did Not Immediately Respond To Requests For Comment In A Lawsuit Brought By Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty

A federal judge has pressed the Trump administration for answers regarding the tarp currently draping the Kennedy Center's facade, a move that followed the court-ordered removal of Trump's name from the iconic building.

Judge Christopher Cooper has demanded a status update by July 31 on the material and scaffolding obscuring the Kennedy Center, after ruling last month that Trump's addition of his name to the building was illegitimate. This action stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Democratic Representative and Kennedy Center board member Joyce Beatty.

Beatty criticized the tarp, calling it an 'act of petty defiance' that impairs the restoration of the center's original state, with the Trump administration already appealing the decision. The situation has reignited political tensions around the nationally celebrated theater.