Safe Passage: South Korean Vessels Navigate Hormuz Strait

Five More South Koreaoperated Vessels Exited The Strait Of Hormuz

Five vessels operated by South Korea have safely traversed the Strait of Hormuz, the nation's Oceans Ministry announced on Thursday. The ministry revealed that one of the ships is en route back to South Korea.

The vessels' identities were withheld out of respect for the privacy requests made by shippers and crew members. Thirteen South Korean vessels, carrying 87 crew members, are yet to clear the high-tension waters, the ministry detailed.

Amid continued negotiations, South Korea is actively engaging with other countries to facilitate the exit of the remaining ships and ensure the safety of all personnel on board.