Taiwan Expressed Its Thanks After The Us

Taiwan has expressed gratitude following statements from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany criticizing China's maritime activities near the island's eastern coast. Taipei insists that freedom of navigation is crucial to global commerce.

China dispatched Coast Guard ships in June, labeling the operation a 'special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation' in response to Japan and the Philippines discussing maritime boundaries. These actions have sparked diplomatic tensions, with Taiwan labeling them as violations of international law.

The Taiwanese government, alongside its international allies, remains committed to preserving regional stability and countering China's territorial assertions through legal and decisive means.