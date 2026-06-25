Devastating Earthquakes Rock Venezuela, Sparking Fear and Chaos

Two strong earthquakes rattled the area west of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, on Wednesday, leaving a path of destruction and prompting dire predictions of potential casualties. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 quake struck, soon followed by a larger magnitude 7.5 tremor.

The USGS warned of "high casualties and extensive damage," suggesting the death toll could reach between 10,000 to 100,000. Authorities have yet to provide specific figures. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello emphasized that all available resources were being used to handle the situation, with emergency workers and police swiftly mobilizing.

The earthquakes came as a shock to many residents, disrupting a public holiday. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as people fled into the streets. Numerous buildings in Caracas exhibited significant facade damage as reports emerged of collapsed structures in nearby La Guaira. Despite initial fears of tsunami threats affecting surrounding areas, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System later retracted its alert.