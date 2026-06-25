Devastating Earthquakes Rock Venezuela, Sparking Fear and Chaos

Two powerful earthquakes struck west of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, causing significant damage and raising concerns about widespread casualties. Residents scrambled as buildings shook, and emergency services mobilized to address the disaster's aftermath. Although a tsunami alert was issued, it was later withdrawn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strong Earthquakes Struck West Of Venezuelas Capital On Wednesday Afternoon | Updated: 25-06-2026 05:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 05:58 IST
Devastating Earthquakes Rock Venezuela, Sparking Fear and Chaos
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Two strong earthquakes rattled the area west of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, on Wednesday, leaving a path of destruction and prompting dire predictions of potential casualties. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 quake struck, soon followed by a larger magnitude 7.5 tremor.

The USGS warned of "high casualties and extensive damage," suggesting the death toll could reach between 10,000 to 100,000. Authorities have yet to provide specific figures. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello emphasized that all available resources were being used to handle the situation, with emergency workers and police swiftly mobilizing.

The earthquakes came as a shock to many residents, disrupting a public holiday. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as people fled into the streets. Numerous buildings in Caracas exhibited significant facade damage as reports emerged of collapsed structures in nearby La Guaira. Despite initial fears of tsunami threats affecting surrounding areas, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System later retracted its alert.

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