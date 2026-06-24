Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande Raises Alarm Over Workplace Issues in MNCs

Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Manisha Kayande has sounded the alarm on a worrying trend of workplace issues facing women in multinational corporations. During a recent press conference after the Maharashtra Assembly session, Kayande referred to numerous complaints involving conversion pressure and sexual harassment from sectors including IT firms and public institutions.

Highlighting specific allegations, Kayande pointed out that troubling incidents have been reported in prominent companies such as TCS Nashik, Wipro Pune, and SBI Mumbai. Female employees have reportedly faced conversion pressure, being urged to alter personal habits and wardrobe choices. Additionally, cases of sexual harassment in private and metro-sector companies have led to female employees allegedly being dismissed without due process.

One prominent case involved a woman from Sikasso India, who, after lodging a sexual harassment complaint, was summarily dismissed. Kayande criticized the inaction of various authorities and demanded immediate government intervention to restore justice. The legislator's concerns extend to a parallel case within Mumbai Metro, urging both direct action against involved entities and high-level political support from the Chief Minister's office.