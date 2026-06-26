Interim U.S.-Iran Peace Accord: A Crucial Step for International Inspection

The Interim Usiran Peace Accord Gives Inspectors From The Un Nuclear Watchdog Access To Iran

The interim peace accord between the U.S. and Iran has opened the door for international inspectors to gain access to certain Iranian nuclear sites, according to Rafael Grossi, the chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Despite this progress, Iran has maintained that key facilities will remain off-limits until a comprehensive and permanent agreement is reached with Washington. The lifting of sanctions is seen as a crucial condition for such an agreement.

IAEA Chief Grossi stated at a news conference in Japan that the agency is optimistic about the progress and hopes to gain access soon, reflecting a significant step in monitoring Iran's nuclear activities.