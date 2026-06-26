Over 1.31 Crore People Join Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah

More than 1.31 crore people across India participated in Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah 2026, reflecting growing public support for the country's campaign against substance abuse. Organised from June 17 to June 26 by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the nationwide observance concluded on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a national awareness programme at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The week-long campaign brought together students, youth groups, educational institutions, government departments, volunteers, community organisations and citizens through a wide range of awareness and outreach activities. The initiative highlighted the government's focus on tackling drug abuse through community participation while encouraging people from all sections of society to contribute to the vision of a drug-free India.

Awareness Campaign Reaches Millions Across the Country

The campaign featured hundreds of awareness and community engagement programmes organised in different parts of the country. Citizens participated in Nasha Mukti Mitra registration drives, seminars, webinars, training sessions, awareness programmes for children and young people, rallies, yoga sessions, street plays, skits, signature campaigns and e-pledge initiatives.

Schools, colleges and community organisations also organised essay-writing competitions, painting contests and slogan-writing events to encourage conversations around the dangers of substance abuse. These activities were designed to involve people of different age groups while spreading awareness about prevention, rehabilitation and community responsibility.

The nationwide participation demonstrated how the campaign has evolved into a people's movement that extends beyond government programmes. By encouraging local communities, volunteers and institutions to organise activities at the grassroots level, the campaign reached millions of citizens and strengthened public engagement in addressing drug abuse.

The Ministry said the week-long observance served as an opportunity to educate people about the social, physical and psychological impact of substance abuse while motivating communities to work collectively towards prevention.

Haridwar Event Highlights Collective Commitment

The campaign concluded with a National Awareness Programme held at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar on June 26. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar attended the event as the chief guest, accompanied by Dr Chinmay Pandya, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, along with several senior dignitaries.

The major highlight of the programme was a large Nasha Mukt Rally led by Dr. Virendra Kumar, which saw the participation of around 4,000 citizens. The rally reflected widespread public support for the national movement against substance abuse and reinforced the message that building a drug-free society requires collective effort.

During the programme, the Union Minister administered the Pledge Against Drug Abuse as well as the Ageing with Dignity Pledge, reaffirming the government's commitment to promoting healthy communities while ensuring dignity and care for senior citizens.

The event attracted enthusiastic participation from thousands of people both in person and through online platforms. Students, youth volunteers, representatives from spiritual organisations, officials from the Government of Uttarakhand and several local stakeholders joined the programme. Representatives from States and Union Territories, central ministries, grant-in-aid institutions, addiction treatment facilities and other organisations from across India also participated, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

MoUs and Awards Strengthen National Movement

An important outcome of the concluding programme was the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and the All World Gayatri Pariwar under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) and the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY).

The partnerships are expected to strengthen awareness campaigns, expand community mobilisation efforts, support drug demand reduction initiatives and promote the welfare of senior citizens through the message of "Ageing with Dignity" across the country.

The programme also recognised the efforts of States, Union Territories, districts, line ministries, grant-in-aid institutions and other stakeholders that have made significant contributions to the objectives of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Nasha Mukti Mitras, who played an active role in mobilising communities and spreading awareness against substance abuse, were honoured for their outstanding work.

Winners of competitions organised by various State Governments under the campaign, along with other high-performing stakeholders, were also felicitated for encouraging public participation and promoting awareness among different sections of society.

The successful completion of Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah 2026 reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to tackling substance abuse through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has called upon citizens, educational institutions, youth organisations and community groups to continue supporting the national movement and work together towards achieving the vision of "Nasha Mukt Bharat, Khushhaal Bharat."