Rescue Restart in Strait of Hormuz: UN's Urgent Mission
The UN seeks to resume the evacuation of ships and seafarers from the Strait of Hormuz after the effort was paused due to an attack. Key diplomatic negotiations are underway with nations including Oman, the US, and Iran to ensure the safety and completion of this critical operation.
The United Nations is actively engaged in efforts to restart the evacuation of ships and seafarers trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, following a suspension earlier this week caused by an attack on a Taiwanese container ship.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) confirmed the temporary halt, noting that before its interruption, 115 ships and 2,500 seafarers had already been successfully evacuated. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez emphasized his ongoing discussions with nations such as Oman, the United States, and Iran to secure assurances of safe passage.
Dominguez highlighted that while the timeline for resuming evacuations remains uncertain, diplomatic progress is being made. Tehran has reasserted control over the waterway as the IMO investigates the motives behind the ship attack. The evacuation plan includes routes through Iranian and Omani waters, with geopolitical tensions and explosive mines presenting significant challenges.
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