Powerful Businessman Leon Black Subpoenaed Over Jeffrey Epstein Connections
Billionaire Leon Black was subpoenaed by a congressional panel investigating his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite appearing for a voluntary interview, Black refused to answer specific questions about non-disclosure agreements involving Epstein's victims. Subpoenas followed, demanding further testimony to reveal crucial information for the ongoing investigation.
A congressional panel has issued a subpoena to billionaire Leon Black, demanding his deposition regarding non-disclosure agreements connected to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein. Black appeared for a voluntary interview but did not provide satisfactory answers to the panel's questions.
Black's attorney, Susan Estrich, labeled the subpoenas as a political tactic, suggesting they were issued prematurely. Black, who has been linked to Epstein financially, denied any personal involvement in crimes or NDAs related to Epstein.
As the congressional investigation progresses, Black remains under scrutiny over a $158 million payment to Epstein for financial services. The panel emphasizes the importance of gaining answers to bring justice for Epstein's victims and move forward with their inquiry.