Ebola Outbreak Escalates in the Democratic Republic of Congo
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 1,203, with 321 reported deaths. This data was released on Friday, covering cases documented up to the previous day.
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is intensifying, with the number of confirmed cases soaring to 1,203, according to government data released on Friday.
The latest figures reveal a grim reality, with 321 deaths reported amidst the escalating crisis.
This report summarizes cases documented as of Thursday, illustrating the severe impact over the last 24 hours.
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