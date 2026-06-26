Ebola Outbreak Escalates in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is intensifying, with the number of confirmed cases soaring to 1,203, according to government data released on Friday.

The latest figures reveal a grim reality, with 321 deaths reported amidst the escalating crisis.

This report summarizes cases documented as of Thursday, illustrating the severe impact over the last 24 hours.